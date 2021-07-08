TPR surges to 13.9% in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

08 July 2021 23:42 IST

1,708 fresh cases reported

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19 surged to 13.9% in Kozhikode district on Thursday when 1,708 fresh cases were reported from here.

According to the District Medical Officer, 12,610 samples were tested. Of the fresh cases, 1,682 were local transmission of the infection and the source of 25 others was not known.

Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 297 locally acquired infections, Maniyoor 87, Koduvally 69, Vadakara 58, Peruvayal 55, Chorod 44, and Chathamangalam 42.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 1,048 people recovered from the infection. The active caseload in the district is now 14,616.