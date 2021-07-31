TPR rises to 16.19% in Kozhikode district

KOZHIKODE

31 July 2021 01:54 IST

The Test Positivity Rate in Kozhikode District climbed up to 16.19% on Friday as 2,470 of the 15,537 people who underwent COVID test turned positive.

Among them were two who had come from abroad, seven from other States and two health workers, besides 18, for whom the source was unknown.

Meanwhile, 1,029 people were cured and discharged. At present, there are 23,992 Kozhikode natives under treatment for COVID while 49,879 are under observation.

