TPR rises above 5% in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

24 March 2021 19:49 IST

333 persons test positive for the virus

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) of COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district rose above the optimum level of 5% when 333 of the 5,296 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

According to the District Medical Officer, the daily TPR recorded on the day was 6.28%. There were 312 locally acquired infections, and the source of 14 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 50 cases of local transmission, Payyoli 24, Koyilandy and Vadakara 22 each, and Thurayoor 12. A total of 259 people recovered from the infection, and the active caseload is 2,859.

