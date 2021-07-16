TPR rises above 15% in Kozhikode district

KOZHIKODE

16 July 2021 22:41 IST

The COVID test positivity rate went above 15% in Kozhikode district once again on Friday, the second time this week.

Out of the 12,064 people who were tested, 1,782 turned positive, thus recording 15.06% TRP in the district. Of the new patients, the source is unknown for 20 while two each who have come from abroad and other States. Four health workers have also turned positive.

Meanwhile, 761 were discharged from various hospitals and treatment centres in the district. At present, there are 17,753 COVID patients in the district, while 41,566 are under observation.

