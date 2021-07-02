Kozhikode

TPR rises above 10% in Kozhikode

The COVID test positivity rate (TPR) in Kozhikode district climbed up above 10% once more after the lockdown was lifted.

On Friday, 1,180 out of the total 10,808 people who tested, turned out to be COV2+, setting the TPR at 11.07%. Of the new patients, the source is unknown in 13 cases while 1,167 were infected through local transmission.

Meanwhile, 554 people were cured and discharged from various facilities in the district. At present, there are 12,469 COVID patients in the district while 32,056 were under observation, a press release said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2021 11:44:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/tpr-rises-above-10-in-kozhikode/article35109377.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY