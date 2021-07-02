TPR rises above 10% in Kozhikode

The COVID test positivity rate (TPR) in Kozhikode district climbed up above 10% once more after the lockdown was lifted.

On Friday, 1,180 out of the total 10,808 people who tested, turned out to be COV2+, setting the TPR at 11.07%. Of the new patients, the source is unknown in 13 cases while 1,167 were infected through local transmission.

Meanwhile, 554 people were cured and discharged from various facilities in the district. At present, there are 12,469 COVID patients in the district while 32,056 were under observation, a press release said.