TPR inches close to 19% in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

13 August 2021 20:17 IST

Kozhikode recorded 2,426 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. While 2,396 are cases of local transmission, the source of infection is unknown in 16 cases. One person who returned from abroad, 10 who came from other States and three health workers are also among the infected. A total of 13,341 people were tested on Friday and the test positivity rate is 18.54%.

As many as 1,772 people recovered from COVID-19 on Friday. At present, there are 26,543 patients under treatment in the district.

