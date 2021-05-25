TPR falls to 16.69%, 1,855 new cases in Kozhikode

As tests, checks continue: COVID-19 testing camp being held in an auditorium in Olavanna grama panchayat in Kozhikode district on Tuesday; and (right) police checking motorists at Swaraj Round in Thrissur.

KOZHIKODE

25 May 2021 23:23 IST

2,815 recover from disease; active caseload 24,144 in district

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) in Kozhikode district dropped to 16.69% on Tuesday.

As many as 1,855 fresh cases and 2,815 recoveries were reported from here.

According to the District Medical Officer, 11,566 samples were tested on the day. There were 1,819 cases of local transmission of the infection and the source of 31 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 631 locally acquired infections, Feroke 90, Vadakara 54, and Azhiyoor 51.

The active caseload in the district was now 24,144, of whom 19,168 were under home isolation.

2,147 cases in Thrissur

There were 2,147 fresh cases in the district on Tuesday while 2,489 patients recovered from the pandemic. The test positivity rate was 20.36%. Four local bodies in the district had TPR higher than 50% on Tuesday. The local bodies with high TPR were: Chovvannur (53.85); Kadappuram (61.68); Kattakambal (56.41) and Kuzhur (61.22).

Active cases in the district were 13,355 and 93 people from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts.

So far, 2.25 lakh COVID-19 cases were reported from the district and 210 lakh people have recovered.

According to official statistics, 2,123 people, including seven health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Tuesday.

Of them, 347 people were above the age of 60 and 161 children below the age of 10. In all, 7,512 people are under homecare.

As many as 10,547 samples were taken for the test on Tuesday.

Vaccination

In all, 6.23 lakh people have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine while 1.61 lakh people took the second dose.