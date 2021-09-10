TPR declines to 15.98% in district

The test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19 declined to 15.98% in Kozhikode district on Thursday when 2,332 people tested positive for the virus.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, the active caseload came down to 31,568 as 4,488 people recovered from the infection. Of the fresh cases, 2,302 are locally acquired infections and the source of 26 others is not known. As many as 14,876 samples were tested. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 338 cases of local transmission of the infection.