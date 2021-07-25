TPR close to 15%, new COVID cases above 2,000 again in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) inched close to 15% and the daily caseload went above 2,000 in Kozhikode district again on Sunday.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, the daily TPR recorded was 14.85% and the number of fresh cases 2,379. Of the cases, 2,354 were due to local transmission of the infection and the source of 20 others was not known. As many as 16,238 samples were tested.

Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 307 locally acquired infections, Olavanna 92, Unnikulam 72, Koyilandy 63, Azhiyoor 55, Koduvally 51, and Chathamangalam and Vadakara 50 each. As many as 2,019 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload rose to 21,041.

