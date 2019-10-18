Township to be set up for Puthumala victims

The Wayanad district administration in association with Meppadi grama panchayat is gearing up to set up an eco-friendly township at Kalladi for the families that survived a landslip that devastated Puthumala area near Meppadi on August 8.

A meeting of senior officials of various departments and people’s representatives, chaired by District Collector A.R. Ajayakumar, to discuss the relocation of the families decided to utilise 11.40 acres of Vazhakkala estate, a private tea estate at Kalladi, for the purpose.

Officials of the Soil Conservation Department had recently visited the land identified for the purpose and had recommended to set up the proposed township there.

The district administration would approach the government to get its permission to convert the plantation for the purpose, Mr. Ajayakumar said after the meeting.

The district administration was planning to complete the project in eight months, he added.

Meppadi grama panchayat president K.K. Sahad urged the district administration to hand over the execution of the project to the local administrative body to complete it in time.