Town police station bags ISO certification

Recognition for implementing child-friendly station project

The Kozhikode Town Police Station has bagged the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification for the successful implementation of the child-friendly police station project along with community policing schemes. An official announcement of the certification will be done by Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan at the station on Saturday.

Station House Officer A. Umesh said it was the first time that a police station in India was getting ISO certification for ensuring a child-friendly ambiance. The Town station was also the first police station in Kerala to get ISO 9001:2008 certification in 2011 for its overall facilities and service, he said. Mr. Umesh said the child-friendly police station project was implemented primarily by initiating stringent actions against attacks on children. This was apart from the special projects initiated to improve the academic activities of children and prevention of crime among them.

The policemen at the station had also been trained to ensure better treatment of children and their issues. Separate seating arrangements had been made at the station for greeting them and their parents. A children’s park and a library too had been set up. One of the major initiatives was the counselling support given to children for reducing the suicide tendency among juvenile delinquents. As part of community policing schemes, the station had adopted a number of welfare initiatives for the rehabilitation of rough sleepers during the COVID-19 outbreak. Over 600 such persons had been provided with safe shelters with the support of the police.