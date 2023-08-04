ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism Minister to inaugurate International Kayaking Centre on Sunday

August 04, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Kodenchery (Kozhikode)

The centre will function as the regional office of KATPS and offer training to kayakers

The Hindu Bureau

The International Kayaking Centre built at Pulikkayam, is to be inaugurated by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The newly constructed International Kayaking Centre at Pulikkayam will reinforce the status of Kodenchery as a major kayaking destination in the country.

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the centre on Sunday.

The centre, built at a cost of ₹1.65 crore by the Department of Tourism, will function as the regional office of the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) where young kayakers will be trained.

“The two-storey building has an office facility, a conference room, and toilets, besides galleries on both the floors. The galleries shall be extended on both sides to accommodate more viewers,” said Alex Thomas, president of Kodenchery grama panchayat.

The KATPS may hand it over to a registered society to impart training. Besides, kayakers from all over the world can stay at the centre for practise. “The hall on the top floor can accommodate 20 beds. Other facilities shall be added soon”, he said.

The centre is expected to be an encouragement for more youngsters from the State to engage in kayaking.

