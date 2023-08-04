HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tourism Minister to inaugurate International Kayaking Centre on Sunday

The centre will function as the regional office of KATPS and offer training to kayakers

August 04, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Kodenchery (Kozhikode)

The Hindu Bureau
The International Kayaking Centre built at Pulikkayam, is to be inaugurated by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Sunday.

The International Kayaking Centre built at Pulikkayam, is to be inaugurated by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The newly constructed International Kayaking Centre at Pulikkayam will reinforce the status of Kodenchery as a major kayaking destination in the country.

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the centre on Sunday.

The centre, built at a cost of ₹1.65 crore by the Department of Tourism, will function as the regional office of the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) where young kayakers will be trained.

“The two-storey building has an office facility, a conference room, and toilets, besides galleries on both the floors. The galleries shall be extended on both sides to accommodate more viewers,” said Alex Thomas, president of Kodenchery grama panchayat.

The KATPS may hand it over to a registered society to impart training. Besides, kayakers from all over the world can stay at the centre for practise. “The hall on the top floor can accommodate 20 beds. Other facilities shall be added soon”, he said.

The centre is expected to be an encouragement for more youngsters from the State to engage in kayaking.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.