Tourism development project for Beypore in the pipeline

KOZHIKODE

03 July 2021 19:41 IST

Project to be implemented with help of Responsible Tourism Mission

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that a “comprehensive responsible tourism development project” will be implemented in Beypore with the help of the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission.

In a meeting of local body heads under the Beypore Assembly constituency here on Saturday, the Minister said the project would be a combination of several successful schemes implemented by the RT Mission in other parts of the State.

The project will include the Beypore beach, port and surrounding areas, Kadalundi Bird Sanctuary, Chaliyar river and its banks, and historically important areas of Beypore.

“Beypore has all the ingredients required for a perfect tourist destination. The Arabian Sea, the Chaliyar, breakwater, port, lighthouse, bird sanctuary and rare species of mangroves combined with culture, traditions, variety of food and rural lifestyle make it a great attraction for tourists,” the Minister said, adding that the attractions were, however, underutilised.

Besides providing better services and travel experiences to tourists, the project envisages building better living standards for the local people. Development of the local economy, creating tourism-related employment opportunities, capacity building of local people to cater to tourism through training, rural development and women empowerment are the other probable avenues.

A committee chaired by the local MLA with the State coordinator of the RT Mission as convener and representatives of local bodies as members will be formed soon for the implementation of the project.