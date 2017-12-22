‘Tourism development of Malabar a top priority’

Tourism development of Malabar is a top priority of the State government and around ₹600 crore has been spent for the purpose in the past one year, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said.

Opening the seventh edition of the Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival at Iringal, around 50 km from here, on Thursday, he said that the region had been neglected for long despite its tourism potential.

Actor Navya Nair, Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan, Payyoli municipality chairperson P. Kulsu, K. Dasan, MLA, and District Collector U.V. Jose were present.

The Kerala heritage crafts village featuring Aruvacode pottery village, Kunhimangalam bronze village, Aranmula, known for its metal mirrors, Peruvembu, known for percussion instruments using goat leather, and Vellinezhi, known for Kathakali accessories, is the highlight this year.

A coir village and a heritage handloom street featuring Balaramapuram, Koothampully, Kasaragod, Palakkad and Kannur furnishings have also been set up.

The Kalari village has been expanded as well.

More than 400 artisans from 27 States are taking part in the 19-day festival featuring handicrafts and handloom products. Artisans from Uganda, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Egypt are taking part. Besides, folk artists from 10 States are performing in the evenings.