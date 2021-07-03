Tourism destination map to be prepared for Kozhikode

A tourism destination map will be prepared for Kozhikode by identifying potential sites in each grama panchayat in the district, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. At an online meeting of local elected representatives here on Saturday, he said proposals should be submitted by July 15.

Mr. Riyas said the development of domestic tourism destinations, in which local people could also get involved, was important. The history, heritage, and culture of the district should be utilised. It was also imperative for the rebuilding of the tourism sector, which was badly affected by the pandemic. The idea should be to promote responsible tourism and Kudumbashree volunteers should be involved. They would be trained professionally for the purpose. It would also ensure job creation, he added.