Tourism dept. may revise Kappad beach entry fee

12 January 2021 00:44 IST

Local residents demand free entry to facility

A revision of the existing entry fee and various other service charges at the Kappad beach is likely to be considered by the Tourism Department amid continuing protests by political parties and local residents’ collectives. For local residents, free entry to the beach will be the only acceptable solution as mooted by local body representatives. Though the authorities had earlier promised to consider the request, the private management team entrusted with the safekeeping of the location reportedly opposed the move. According to them, entry is not free in any of the blue flag-certified beaches.

The Tourism Department is also not in favour of allowing free entry to the public as it might cause a fall in its revenue and increase operational costs. According to department officials, only a nominal amount is being collected from local people for entering the beach.

Meanwhile, the political parties, which staged a series of protests in front of the renovated beach upholding local residents’ right for free entry, pointed out that renovation works were completed in the area promising free service to local residents. They alleged that the Tourism Department failed to keep the promise and introduced separate charges for each service in the area.

Fishermen’s organisations and coastal residents’ associations have also come up against the collection of entry fee from local residents. According to them, people who used to visit the spot in the evenings are now unable to enter the area for ‘unknown reasons’. The private management is charging a fee for parking and sea bath, which we had never expected during the renovation process, they said.

Some of the local residents have called for issuing special privilege cards to identify those who are eligible for free entry. According to them, at least residents who stay within two kilometres of the tourism spot should be allowed to access the place at free of cost.