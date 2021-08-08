Tourism centres to reopen amid curbs in Kozhikode

Visitors cannot be allowed at beaches for now, says DTPC

Most tourism centres, except beaches, will be reopened in Kozhikode district on Monday. The Sarovaram Biopark and eco-tourism destinations such as Peruvannamoozhi were reopened on Saturday and the rest, including Janakikkadu, Kakkayam and Community Reserve at Kadalundi, are all set to reopen.

District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) Secretary C.P. Beena said that COVID protocol will be strictly followed in all the destinations besides complying with the new regulations imposed by the government. Visitors should carry vaccination certificate or a recent RT-PCR negative certificate. They will be allowed to enter sites only after verification of documents.

However, beaches may not reopen any time soon, says an order from the District Collector, who is also chairman of the DTPC. “Beaches are unlike other destinations that are mostly gated. There is no way to control the entry and exit of people as they are wide open,” Ms. Beena said.