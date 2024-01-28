Tour organisers in schools suspected of violating safety instructions

January 28, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

Guidelines issued by the State government and the Department of General Education restricting late-night travel of students on excursion have been thrown to the wind by some private schools in north Kerala, thanks to declining surveillance.

With no respect for safety concerns raised by parents, the trips are now being scheduled to distant locations without even exchanging details of vehicles with the Motor Vehicle department (MVD) for final sanction.

Members of parent-teacher associations (PTA) in Kozhikode and Kannur revealed that even younger students were being compelled to join long-distance trips operated by schools challenging basic safety instructions. Those who protest against such tours are being treated as enemies by the school managements, they complained.

“One of the main safety instructions subsequent to the Vadakkenchery bus tragedy was that night-time journey between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. should not be entertained. It is hardly followed in the absence of productive checking,” said the mother of a 12-year old girl child who was asked to join a scheduled tour by a private school. She alleged that the Education department and enforcement squads were feigning ignorance about such developments despite the rising number of confidential complaints.

“There are eight specific instructions issued by the Department of General Education to be followed by school tour operators. But many do not follow them in the absence of a regular checking mechanism,” said a PTA executive member. He pointed out that the MVD and the police could easily expose violators by verifying details of recently operated trips.

Meanwhile, MVD officials claimed that they were getting a fair number of calls from various schools providing information about trips and details of vehicles. Parents who are apprehensive of suspected illegal trips could approach the MVD or the police for appropriate action, they said.