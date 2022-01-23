Tour organiser C. Narendran passes away

C. Narendran, 62, who passed away here on Sunday, was a pioneer in the travel and tourism sector in the State.

As the chairman and managing director of Vivekananda Travels, he popularised the concept of low-cost tours to well-known spiritual centres in North India. Narendran was born to K.V.C. Narayanan Nair, founder of the travel and tour company, who conducted the first Kashi tour from Kerala in the 1970s. There were study tours and leisure packages too under the Vivekananda stable.

Those who travelled by Vivekananda vehicles to destinations in North India remember that Narendran ensured that their stay was comfortable and that they got Kerala food on time. Malayali cooks always accompanied the travellers. Narendran himself was an avid traveller, having trekked the Kailash-Manasarovar over a dozen times.

He is survived by his wife Usha, a former deputy director of the Treasury department, and two daughters. Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas condoled Narendran’s death.