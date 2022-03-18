Tour for Kozhikode mental health centre inmates
The District Legal Services Society organised a one-day trip for the inmates of Government Mental Health Centre, Kuthiravattom, on Friday. They were taken to a private resort in Malappuram district as part of the trip, suggested by the district-level mental health monitoring committee headed by District Judge P. Ragini. Sub Judge M.P. Shaijal led the team.
