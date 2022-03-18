Kozhikode

Tour for Kozhikode mental health centre inmates

The District Legal Services Society organised a one-day trip for the inmates of Government Mental Health Centre, Kuthiravattom, on Friday. They were taken to a private resort in Malappuram district as part of the trip, suggested by the district-level mental health monitoring committee headed by District Judge P. Ragini. Sub Judge M.P. Shaijal led the team.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2022 9:33:33 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/tour-for-kozhikode-mental-health-centre-inmates/article65237873.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY