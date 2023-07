July 07, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode district panchayat will organise a two-day meet at Kandamkulam jubilee hall here from July 15 to honour the top scorers in SSLC and higher secondary school examinations. An educational expo and awareness sessions on higher education are also part of events. District panchayat president Sheeja Sasi on Friday released the logo of the event named ‘SPEIRE” handing over the first copy to panchayat vice president M.P. Sivanandan.