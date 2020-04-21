‘Token system’ introduced to identify local fish catch

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation introduced a ‘token system’ on Tuesday to identify fish caught from local harbours.

The move comes in the wake of complaints that imported fish is being sold by many vendors at much higher prices claiming to be fresh catch from local harbours.

Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said that fishing was authorised only in Beypore, Puthiyappa and Vellayil harbours in the city during the lockdown period and the catch constituted less than 1% of the total fish sold in the city. Besides, more than half of it was sold through Matsyafed outlets. Only the remaining fish was sold by local vendors, he said.

However, it has come to the notice of the corporation that several local vendors charged double for fish, claiming it to be local catch.

Under the new system, vendors who purchase fish from local harbours will be issued a token, which is in fact a certificate that the fish is local catch. Vendors have to display the token in their shops or on the vehicles. The wholesale price list of the fish issued by the harbours every day will be the base for the price of the fish. Vendors can add a maximum of 20% profit to the base price.

The corporation secretary called upon the public to keep an eye out for frauds who sell imported fish at higher rates.