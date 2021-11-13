Toddler dies in Kozhikode, food poisoning suspected

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy from Pannikkottur near Narikkuni in Kozhikode district died on Saturday morning in a suspected case of food poisoning.

He was identified as Mohammed Yamin, son of Chengalamkandi Akbar. Eleven other children, including his sister, have been admitted to the Institute for Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, after they felt uneasiness. The children had eaten food served during a wedding event in Unnikulam grama panchayat on Wednesday. Yamin started vomiting and complained of loose motion on Friday. He was initially admitted to a private hospital at Elettil Vattoli. It is learnt that he died on the way to another private hospital in Kozhikode city. Five adults too had developed uneasiness after eating the food. IMCH sources said the condition of all the other children were stable.

Meanwhile, panchayat health staff have begun inspecting the source of the infection. A bakery in Kakkur grama panchayat, from where some snacks for the wedding were ordered, has been sealed.