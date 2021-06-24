Tobacco products worth ₹8 lakh seized

Kozhikode

24 June 2021 22:32 IST

The Chevayur police on Thursday seized a huge cache of banned tobacco products worth ₹8 lakh from a Thamarassery native. The contraband comprising about 7,500 packets of the banned stuff was seized during a vehicle check at Chaliyilthazham.

Though the police squad managed to impound the vehicle, the man who allegedly smuggled the products fled from the spot. He reportedly got the smuggled consignment from another Thamarassery native. Both of them would be netted soon, the police said.

