T.K. Jayaraj passes away

21 October 2021 22:25 IST

T.K. Jayaraj, 82, managing director and chief surgeon of PVS Hospital Kozhikode and director of Mathrubhumi, passed away here on Thursday.

Dr. Jayaraj had started his career as an assistant surgeon in the State government service after pursuing MBBS from Kozhikode Government Medical Government College. He had also secured MS and had been a fellow of the International College of Surgeons and the International Medical Sciences Academy. From 1965 to 1974, he worked in various government hospitals as assistant surgeon.

He was born to Edamuttam Thandayam Parambil Kunhikrishnan and Kartheeyayini on July 7, 1938. His father was a school teacher at Valappad Malabar District Board in Thrissur.

Dr. Jayaraj had also served as the administrative member, Kerala chapter president and secretary of Association of Surgeons in India, Kozhikode branch secretary of the Indian Medical Association, and president of Calicut Urology Club, director board member and vice-president of Sreenarayana Education Society, working committee member of Sreekanteshwara Temple, president of Rotary Club of Calicut East and president of the District Volleyball Association.

He is survived by his wife Kumari Jayaraj, daughter of the founder of the KTC, late P.V. Sami and children Dr. Jaycy Baiju, Dr. Deepa Sunil, Dr. Jay Kish Jayaraj, and Dr. Deeshma Rajesh.