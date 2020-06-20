Tipu’s Fort at Feroke to be excavated

The Archaeology Department is gearing up to carry out seasonal excavations in different parts of the State including Tipu’s Fort at Feroke, at Ambalavayal in Wayanad, Aranmula in Pathanamthitta and Purakkad in Alappuzha district this fiscal.

Following the COVID-19-induced lockdown since March, excavation activities have been off and on so far. “Now, the department is getting ready with fresh schedules for excavation this year. Proposals for this purpose have been submitted to the Archaeological Survey of India for approval,” K. Krishnaraj of the Archaeology Department, who is leading the excavation unit, said.

He said that approval for excavation at Aranmula and Purakkad sites had already been secured. “The lockdown has stalled some of the field explorations. However, the department has documented the excavations at Koothuparamba and Nedumkandom last month,” he said.

Mr. Krishnaraj said that a megalithic era iron sword and pottery were recovered from a rock-cut cave at Neervali at Koothuparamba. Also, artefacts recovered from Chellarkovil at Nedumkandom include semi-previous stone beads, iron implements and pottery.

Many of these artefacts are maintained at the Pazhassi Raja Archaeological Museum at East Hill in Kozhikode. Now, the museum remains closed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The excavation unit attached to the Kozhikode Archaeology Department has been exclusively involved in both seasonal and salvage excavations across the State. “Plans to excavate Tipu’s Fort at Feroke were mired in legal issues. Now, the Kerala High Court has given approval for the excavation,” Mr. Krishnadaj said.

Seasonal excavations at sites are done for research while salvage excavation is aimed at protecting a historical property. Both require the consent of the ASI. Usually, the licence for excavation is granted till September.