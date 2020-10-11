Tipper lorry owners go on flash strike

Torture alleged in the name of illegal transportation of quarry products

A section of tipper lorry owners and drivers on Saturday began a flash strike in Kozhikode district, alleging that the recent series of inspections by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) squad in the name of exposing illegal transportation of quarry products were meant to torture them.

The strike was called in the wake of the alleged suicide attempt by a driver from Mukkom who was caught for overloading on Thursday. Following the VACB report, the Geology Department had reportedly asked him to remit a fine of ₹50,000 to compound the offence. He allegedly attempted to end his life on Friday by consuming poison.

A lorry owner from Mukkom, which is known for the presence of a large number of granite quarries, said there were no accurate weighing mechanisms available in any of the large-scale quarry units. The operators concerned should be held accountable in case of overloading, as drivers cannot be held responsible for it in the absence of proper weighing and measuring facilities, he added.

The protesters also alleged that the VACB inspection did not hold any quarry operators accountable for alleged overloading. Drivers are going through acute financial crisis with containment zone regulations, and the VACB team had compounded their crisis, they claimed.

Meanwhile, expressing solidarity with tipper lorry owners and drivers, Muslim Youth League (MYL) workers from Mukkom Municipality and Karassery panchayats staged a protest, seeking legal action against the VACB squad.