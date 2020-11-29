Tight contest on the cards at Payyoli

Kozhikode

Election campaigns here revolve around the theme of politics itself

The political track of Payyoli is set for a tight race this time. For the United Democratic Front (UDF), a no-confidence motion passed against the ruling front in 2018 by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to assume power emerges as a key poll plank. The front projects it as an example of ‘political opportunism and sabotage of democratic verdict’ to take on their rivals. The LDF camp, however, says that voters are ‘sensible’ and are aware of the reasons behind moving the no-confidence motion.

“Though the UDF came to power after the first elections in 2015 with 19 seats, their tenure came to an end in 2018 following a no-confidence motion passed with the support of three Lok Tantrik Janata Dal councillors. It was a political development as we could secure 20 seats and there were no elements of deception in it as alleged by the UDF,” says V.T. Usha who became the chairperson later. According to her, the Communist party of India (Marxist) alone had secured 16 out of the 36 seats and had proved its approval among the electorate.

Though local campaigns mostly revolve around the theme of politics itself, developmental issues are also being highlighted by both the fronts.

The LDF hopes to retain power by listing out its achievements in the areas of LIFE Mission project implementation, waste management, potable water supply and healthcare.

The UDF’s attempt is to expose the ruling front’s alleged failures in implementing projects and finding newer revenue sources.

“Voters here are well aware that their municipality has been running after some State-sponsored projects since 2018. The proposed Kunhali Marakkar memorial project is still in limbo,” says C.P. Shanavas, one of the UDF councillors from Payyoli. He says that even the Clean Payyoli project initiated by the UDF did not get any attention from the ruling front.

Meanwhile, the LDF says the LIFE mission scheme implemented in the municipality within the past two years has already covered 659 beneficiaries. Three hundred houses have already been handed over to select families. The new municipal building, renovated facilities for four government schools, opening of family health centres and expansion of home shops to all wards are some of the other major achievements, they add.