Tiger safari park: land survey complete on Perambra estate

February 01, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The two-month-long land survey work as part of realising the proposed tiger safari park has been completed on Perambra estate with the support of a six-member special team led by head surveyor O.S. Pradeep Kumar. The team completed the task covering 120 hectares owned by the Forest department, which is now under the possession of the Plantation Corporation of Kerala following a lease agreement.

The survey report will be handed over to the Forest Mini Survey Assistant Director for approval in five days. According to officials, the land survey in areas proposed for developing parking space, comfort station and ticket counters has also been completed by the team. An Assistant Conservator of Forests has been appointed the special officer for the smooth implementation.

The land survey works were initiated two months ago on the basis of a State government order issued on November 18, 2023. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran and Agriculture Minister R. Prasad were among others who later held discussions on the speedy project implementation. Though the survey was expected to be completed in 15 days, the shortage of survey staff reportedly affected the work.

It was the emerging tourism prospect of Chakkittappara village that prompted the State government to consider a tiger safari park in the area. The decision to set up the park was taken on September 27, 2023, ignoring protests from a section of villagers, farmers and rights activists. Though there were three locations under consideration, an eight-member panel comprising senior Forest department officials found Chakkittappara as the ideal spot after field-level studies.

Officials said the park would initially accommodate six tigers protected at the Animal Hospice Centre and Palliative Care in Wayanad’s Sulthan Bathery. Following the Forest officers’ interaction with the villagers, the protest against the project subsided to a great extent. The Chakkittappara grama panchayat authorities also stepped in recently with all possible ground support for the tourism promotion venture.

Meanwhile, police sources said they were staying alert around the project area as there were isolated threats from suspected Maoist elements in the initial phase. They also confirmed that the thunderbolt commando force and other security forces would remain alert till the successful completion of the initiative.

