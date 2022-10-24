Thudithalam- 2022 begins at Lokanarkavu

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 24, 2022 00:16 IST

Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil inaugurated 'Thudithalam- 2022', the folk arts festival that began at Lokanarkavu near Vadakara under the aegis of Folklore Academy on Sunday.

In his inaugural address, he upheld the role of art, music, and literature in unifying the society.

Art forms such as Kalaripayattu, folk songs, Thiruvathirakali Chimmanakali, and Oppana were performed on the occasion.

Historian M.R. Raghava Warrier will talk on 'cultural thoughts' at 5 p.m. on Monday. Kalaripayattu and Njattupattu will be performed later besides the dance drama 'Suryaputhran'.

Senior folklore artistes will be honoured at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. MLA K.P. Kunhamutti Master will inaugurate the event, which will be followed by cultural programmes.

