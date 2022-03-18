‘Thudi’ tribal festival in Kozhikode from March 21
‘Thudi’, a two-day tribal festival hosted by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, will begin at the Kozhikode Town Hall on March 21. Mayor Beena Philip will open the fest. According to programme coordinators, the fest will help a number of tribal artistes showcase their talent and introduce rare art forms to the audience. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, will chair the inaugural event, says a press release.
