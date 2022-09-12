Throwing away food waste causes multiplication of stray dogs: Mayor

A woman feeding stray dogs in Kozhikode city on Monday despite repeated requests by the Corporation to restrict the activity to the three designated feeding points. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Throwing away food waste carelessly leads to multiplication of stray dogs, Mayor Beena Philip has said. Meat is available for dogs in plenty through food waste, the reason why they are procreating fast, she added.

“Dogs mature fast and procreate when food is easily available. Hence, reducing the availability of food is extremely important in controlling stray dog population,” said V.S. Sreeshma, veterinary officer of the Corporation.

The civic body has identified three feeding points where the public can deposit food for dogs. Throwing around food for stray dogs anywhere else is prohibited.

As for meat stalls, the Corporation has already made arrangements to dispose of waste. Meanwhile, deliberate feeding of slaughterhouse waste to stray dogs should be avoided, the Mayor said.

Deputy Mayor Musafir Ahmed said the large-scale generation of food waste during the pandemic owing to home delivery of food had a role in the recent multiplication of stray dog population in the State.