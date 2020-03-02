Thrithala to host Panthirukula fest

Filmmaker M.G. Sasi (right) accepting the Panthirukula Sabha logo from writer V.T. Vasudevan at Thrithala on Sunday.

PALAKKAD

02 March 2020 08:12 IST

It is to be held in April by invoking the folklore’s secular legends

Velliyamkallu at Thrithala will host a Panthirukula Sabha cultural festival in April by invoking the secular legends of the Parayipetta Panthirukulam.

The festival is being chalked out for April 10, 11 and 12 with the objective of reviving the famous camaraderie that existed between different communities as described in the Panthirukulam legend.

Seminars

Seminars will be organised with focus on the secular and cultural legacy of the civilisation that thrived on the Bharatapuzha river basin.

Historians, artists and cultural leaders from across the State will attend the festival. A documentary screening, photo exhibition, book fair, handicrafts exhibition, drama, and presentation of traditional folk arts will mark the festival.

Art camps

Thrithala will also host literary and art camps for children and adults alike during the festival.

Logo

Writer V.T. Vasudevan unveiled the logo of the Panthirukula Sabha at a function that was held at Thrithala on Sunday.

Filmmaker and Panthirukula Sabha festival director M.G. Sasi accepted the logo.