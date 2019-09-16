Three youths rescued from drowning

Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Sunday rescued three youths who were trapped in the middle of the Iruvazhinji river following a flash flood. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at Kilikkallu.

Mohammed Shareef, 34, Aadil, 20, and Raseem, 21, were saved after a two-hour effort by the rescue team from Mukkom station led by assistant station officer N. Vijayan and leading fireman M. Majeed. According to local residents, the group entered the risky stretch ignoring their warning.

They claimed that tourists visiting the location were totally unmindful of the risky elements and chances of flash floods during the monsoon season.

Sunday’s incident took place in one of the accident-prone stretches of the river. Rescue squad members said they were yet to find a youth who had gone missing in the area last Wednesday.

In the wake of frequent incidents of drowning, local rescue squads had called upon the District Collector to issue a temporary ban on entry of tourists to dangerous stretches of water tourism destinations in the rural areas of Kozhikode. They had also circulated awareness video clips on social media appealing to sightseers to avoid such destinations during the monsoon season.