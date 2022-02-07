Three years on, black spot markings disappear from Kozhikode city roads

Kozhikode

07 February 2022 21:11 IST

Project launched in 2018 loses steam midway

Over 100 black spots earlier marked by the city police using a unique colour code to warn motorists of accident spots have disappeared from Kozhikode city roads.

It was in 2017 that a comprehensive study on the city’s black spots was carried out under the leadership of the then District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar. The total number of accident-prone spots identified with the support of the local police and road safety volunteers was 168 then.

The project to mark black spots was launched in the city with great fanfare in 2018. Though it was claimed that durable paint was used for the project, all the markings faded in just two years. The project also lost steam midway and many black spots still remain unmarked. Also, no fund has been sanctioned to take it forward.

Gatherings organised at such spots to pay homage to accident victims also came to an end with the disappearance of the markings.

No fresh proposal has been submitted to the Road Safety Authority to take the project forward. Voluntary organisations and sponsors who came in support of the initiative have also stepped back due to the sluggish progress of the project.

Meanwhile, traffic police sources said the project could be resumed on completion of the ongoing pipe-laying and road renovation works covering national and State highways. They said the support of the technical team recently entrusted with the marking of wayside parking space could be sought for marking of black spots too.