Three students suspended after ragging incident at Kozhikode law college

November 06, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

Three students of Government Law College, Kozhikode, who are also Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists, have been suspended for 15 days after they were found to be involved in a ragging incident on the campus in September.

This follows a report of the seven-member anti-ragging squad of the college. The suspended students are Manu Vijayan, ninth semester student of five-year BBA-LLB course, and P. Varun and T.M. Abhishek of three-year LLB course. The squad concluded that the accused had made derogatory statements against T. Nidhul Babu, a sixth semester student of the five-year BBA-LLB course, the complainant, on September 7, 2023, at the college mess hall. It resulted in discomfort and mental agony to the complainant. The squad found that the insult meted out to him was unpardonable. The accused have been barred from entering the college campus or hostel from November 6.

Mr. Babu, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, had also alleged that the accused shamed him citing his caste. The incident came to light after activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) reported it to the Principal. A group of KSU activists also gheraoed the Principal and staged a hunger strike seeking action against the accused. The anti-ragging squad, however, did not inquire into the alleged caste slur hurled against Mr. Babu, saying it did not come within its ambit.

