Three students arrested on charge of assaulting doctor

The Nadakkavu police on Saturday arrested three students of a private institution who were accused of manhandling a doctor on Friday for his alleged misbehaviour with a girl student during a medical check-up at the casualty ward of a private hospital.

P.V. Mohammed Muzamil, 24, T. Anshad, 20, and K.P. Mohammed Basheer, 22, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on a petition filed by the doctor and the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Cases were also registered against other identifiable persons involved in the incident.

The doctor who sought treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital had complained of serious ear injury.

Based on the girl’s complaint, a case was registered against the doctor. According to the Nadakkavu police, he was booked under Section 354 (attempt or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. They said the complaint was under detailed investigation.


