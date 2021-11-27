Three POCSO case accused arrested again for threatening victim

Three persons, who were earlier nabbed by the Koduvally police in connection with a sexual assault case registered in 2020, were arrested again following a complaint filed by the minor victim alleging that she was threatened by the three to withdraw the case. The suspected incident took place recently when the three, who were in judicial custody, were out on bail.

Police officials from Koduvally station said the accused, Anas, Munawar, and Khader, had already been booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the sexual assault case in which the victim was a 17-year-old girl. The three had been accused of abducting her and taking her to an abandoned house in an auto-rickshaw for sexual exploitation. The latest arrest was recorded on Thursday following an investigation into the girl’s written complaint, they said.

Alleging that the police were cold-shouldering the incident, the girl had sent a complaint to the Chief Minister and other senior police officers for action. In her complaint, she had alleged that there were deliberate attempts by the accused to malign her image in the public and circulate defamatory contents on the social media. It was on September 25 that the girl took up the complaint with the Chief Minister’s Office.

There were also a few local action committee members, who stood by her in the fight for justice.