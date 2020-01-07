Three of family die as car, lorry collide

Three members of a family hailing from Thrissur district were killed in an early morning road accident involving a car and a lorry on the National Highway at Vadakara in Kozhikode district on Monday.
The police identified the victims as Padmanabhan Namboothiri, 53, his wife Anitha, 43, and son Sravan, 31. The accident took place around 3 a.m.
According to the police, the lorry had a head-on collision with the car in which the family was returning home after visiting the Kollur Mookambika temple. The victims died of injuries on the spot. Padmanabhan Namboothiri son Sreyas who sustained serious injuries was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The victims were taken out of the fully destroyed vehicle using gas cutters. Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Vadakara station and policemen from Chombal station carried out the rescue.
