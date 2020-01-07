Kozhikode

Three of family die as car, lorry collide

more-in

Accident takes place on National Highway at Vadakara

Three members of a family hailing from Thrissur district were killed in an early morning road accident involving a car and a lorry on the National Highway at Vadakara in Kozhikode district on Monday.

The police identified the victims as Padmanabhan Namboothiri, 53, his wife Anitha, 43, and son Sravan, 31. The accident took place around 3 a.m.

According to the police, the lorry had a head-on collision with the car in which the family was returning home after visiting the Kollur Mookambika temple. The victims died of injuries on the spot. Padmanabhan Namboothiri son Sreyas who sustained serious injuries was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The victims were taken out of the fully destroyed vehicle using gas cutters. Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Vadakara station and policemen from Chombal station carried out the rescue.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
road accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 12:25:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/three-of-family-die-as-car-lorry-collide/article30497580.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY