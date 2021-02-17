Three new projects opened at Calicut University

Kozhikode

17 February 2021 00:29 IST

Stepping up IQAC activities expected to help varsity improve NAAC grade

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a building for the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and research directorate and opened the first floor of the newly constructed humanities block building of the Calicut University. The event was held online.

According to sources, the projects are part of the 100-day action plan of the State government. Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel, among others, was present at the event.

With the opening of the new block, departments such as Sociology, Political Science and Women’s Studies could be shifted there. It had been a long-pending demand to have a separate building for the IQAC and the research directorate as well. Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj said in a release that focus was being given to improving infrastructure on the campus.

Stepping up activities of the IQAC is expected to help the university improve its position in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading due in September. As per the National Action Plan of the NAAC, proper functioning of the IQAC is mandatory to sustain the quality of various works of the university. The estimated cost of the IQAC building is ₹3 crore.

The sources said that the university was expecting to improve its position to ‘A+’ from the existing ‘A’ grade. It had been been earlier given a score of 3.13 by the NAAC. The authorities are planning to improve it to 3.26.