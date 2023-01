January 19, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The city police on Thursday arrested three youths hailing from Payyanakkal with 84 grams of MDMA. The suspects, Abdul Nazar, 36, P. V. Sharafudheen, 37 and T.V. Shabeer, 36, were nabbed with the support of the District Anti Narcotics Special Action Force. The three were roaming around a government school in the city with the stock hidden inside their socks. The police also recovered 18 grams of hashish from them.