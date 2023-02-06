Three more witnesses to be summoned in Thamarassery forest office attack case

February 06, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

Some of the key witnesses in the Thamarassery forest office attack case who were earlier disinclined to cooperate with the trial proceedings will be summoned by the trial court to examine them under the Indian Evidence Act. The court is expected to issue an order in this regard on February 13.

Three persons — a forest range officer, a beat forest officer, and a civil police officer from Thamarassery — among the 33 witnesses in the case investigated by the District Crime Branch (Kozhikode Rural) will be asked to appear before the Kozhikode Special Additional Sessions Court (Marad cases).

Their examination is significant at a time when eight other major witnesses, including Forest officials and policemen who were part of the probe, turned hostile during the trial. The reported failure of the investigating officer to identify the accused in the court too was an expected twist when there were allegations aplenty of suspected attempts to scuttle probe into the case.

The police officers who are investigating the case had also courted controversy with their alleged failure to exchange the case diary with the prosecution. In the absence of the case diary that reportedly went missing from police custody, the prosecution had to depend on other attested documents such as scene mahazar and statements of witnesses secured from the court. The case too had been adjourned for a couple of months for want of documents.

According to sources, a separate investigation which was ordered by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran is now under way into the suspicious interventions behind the missing case diary. The claim of some investigation team members that it was exchanged with the office of the Public Prosecutor in 2017 is yet to be proved in the absence of any documentary evidence.

There were 37 accused in the incident in which the Thamarassery Range Office was set afire on November 15, 2013 during a mass protest against the Kasturirangan panel report on the Western Ghats. The large-scale destruction of public properties and official documents, apart from assault on Forest officials, was allegedly supported by the local sand mafia. Though the trial began on December 1, 2022, key witnesses, including police and Forest officials, turned hostile.