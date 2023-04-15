ADVERTISEMENT

Three more underpasses likely to be included on NH bypass stretch in Kozhikode

April 15, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Six-laning work in progress on the national highway stretch between Ramanattukara and Vengalam in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have reportedly decided to initiate steps to include three more underpasses on the national highway bypass stretch from Ramanattukara to Vengalam.

They had visited various parts of the NH, where six-laning works are going on, with Kozhikode MP M.K. Raghavan recently to study the necessity of the underpasses. The MP said in a press release that there had been several apprehensions among people in some of the localities about the possibility of flooding during monsoon and local people having to travel a long distance just to cross the road.

The MP had brought the issue to the attention of Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari recently. An official team led by Regional Officer of NHAI B.L. Meena and Project Director Abhishek Verghese visited the locations following the Minister’s directive.

The MP had a discussion with the officials on Thursday to finalise the alterations.

The officials reportedly decided to set up a more elaborate drainage system at Pantheerankavu where flooding during monsoon is quite usual. At present, work on a flyover is in progress at Pantheerankavu.

Besides, arrangements will be made at Palazhi Junction near HiLITE Mall to avoid traffic congestion on service roads of the flyover in future. The officials also decided to make arrangements to speed up the six-laning work.

