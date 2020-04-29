Three more recover from COVID-19 in Kozhikode

Three more people were cured of COVID-19 in Kozhikode district on Wednesday.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, a 20-year-old resident of Changaroth, a 41-year-old resident of Azhiyoor, and a 35-year-old resident of Edachery recovered from the disease. With this, 20 people from Kozhikode and four from other districts have been discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital so far.

Three persons from Kozhikode, one from Kannur and another from Tamil Nadu are right now undergoing treatment at the hospital. As on Wednesday, 1,125 people are under observation, including 48 at the hospital.