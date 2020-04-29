Three more recover from COVID-19 in Kozhikode

Three more people were cured of COVID-19 in Kozhikode district on Wednesday.
According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, a 20-year-old resident of Changaroth, a 41-year-old resident of Azhiyoor, and a 35-year-old resident of Edachery recovered from the disease. With this, 20 people from Kozhikode and four from other districts have been discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital so far.
Three persons from Kozhikode, one from Kannur and another from Tamil Nadu are right now undergoing treatment at the hospital. As on Wednesday, 1,125 people are under observation, including 48 at the hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.