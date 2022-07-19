Kozhikode

Three more rain-related deaths in Kozhikode

Rescue workers searching for a student who went missing at Thusharagiri waterfalls in Kozhikode on Sunday. The student’s body was recovered on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Staff Reporter Kozhikode July 19, 2022 01:51 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 01:51 IST

Three more rain-related deaths were reported from Kozhikode district on Monday. As many as 19 houses were partially damaged.

The deceased have been identified as Vimala, 70, from Cherukallora in Olavanna, and Bhaskaran, 55, from Nedumangad, Mukkam. The body of the student, who went missing on Sunday, was found between rocks near the check dam at Thusharagiri. Amal Pachad, 22, of Beypore had gone missing in the waterfalls after he visited the tourist location with four other friends. Another student was rescued by local people on Sunday.

Several parts of Kakkodi and Kannadikkal in Kozhikode have been flooded after the Poonoor river breached its banks on Monday. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Flooding has been reported from 11 villages and several people have been rehabilitated in two camps in Kozhikode taluk. There are 12 people in the camp functioning at GHSS, NGO Quarters, and three in the Mavoor Kacherikunnu camp. Five families in Chevayur village are still in the rehabilitation camps even though waterlogging in their houses have subsided.

One house in Eravattur village, 10 houses in Koyilandy taluk, three in Vadakara taluk, two in Thamarassery taluk and three in Kozhikode taluk have been damaged partially. 

