Three more arrested in Karipur gold smuggling case

KOZHIKODE

27 August 2021 18:07 IST

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Karipur gold smuggling case on Friday arrested three more persons who had allegedly attempted to attack suspected carriers and take away the gold.

Parakkal Mohammed and K. Abdul Saleem of Koduvally and T.P. Jaseer of Vavad were arrested with the assistance of the Karnataka Police.

According to the police, it was the three-member gang that attempted to attack Arjun Ayanki, one of the previously arrested persons in the case, when he came to the Karipur airport in search of a carrier on June 21. The operation of the gang came to light following an investigation into an early morning accident near airport road which claimed the lives of five Palakkad natives who were reportedly associated with the gold smuggling racket.

The SIT members said as many as 38 suspected persons had been arrested till date as part of the continuing probe into the case. They added that the newly arrested persons faced charges of smuggling, drug trafficking, and conspiracy.