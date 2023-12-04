Three-month action plan for ‘Campuses of Kozhikode’ to focus on seven issues

December 04, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

A three-month action plan focussing on seven core issues has been proposed for colleges in the district that are part of the ‘Campuses of Kozhikode’ project of the district administration.

The issues to be addressed are waste management, well-being of the marginalised, awareness on drug abuse, women and child development, disaster management, financial literacy and e-literacy, and mental and physical health. This follows a ‘Students’ Conclave’ held at the district collectorate on December 4, Monday. Student coordinators of the project in colleges attended the event.

The action plan envisages a study on waste management system on campuses, engagement with Haritha Karma Sena volunteers, establishment of green clubs, and conduct of cleanliness drives. There are also plans to adopt a colony of marginalised people and hold awareness events on substance abuse, self-defence workshops for female students, and disaster management and first-aid awareness workshops for students, among others. Campuses of Kozhikode was launched a couple of years ago to involve college students in social work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opening Monday’s conclave, District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh said that Campuses of Kozhikode would coordinate social activities on various campuses for better results. The event discussed the projects to be implemented to address problems faced by the district. Issues such as empowerment of differently-abled population, waste management, hygiene awareness, and awareness campaigns on substance abuse were taken up by experts in the field. The Department of Social Justice, Suchitwa Mission, and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan were among the organisers.

Colleges honoured

Meanwhile, awards for college units that excelled in implementing the project in 2022-23 academic year were given away at the event. Little Flower Institute of Social Sciences and Health (LISSAH), Kaithapoyil, won the award for the best socially responsible educational institution. Al-Irshad Arts and Science College, Omassery, and VKHMO Women’s College, Mukkom, were honoured for their intervention for the well-being of the marginalised. Providence Women’s College was given the award for excellence in waste management.

Alphonsa College, Thiruvambady, was honoured for its intervention in disaster management and legal awareness, Government Homeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode, for its work in promoting mental and physical health, and JDT Islam College of Nursing, Kozhikode, for its activities in promoting mental and physical health.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.