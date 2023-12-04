HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-month action plan for ‘Campuses of Kozhikode’ to focus on seven issues

The issues to be addressed include waste management, well-being of the marginalised, awareness on drug abuse, women and child development, disaster management, financial literacy and e-literacy, and mental and physical health

December 04, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh handing over certificate to LISSAH director Father Niju Thomas at a function held in Kozhikode on December 4. 

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh handing over certificate to LISSAH director Father Niju Thomas at a function held in Kozhikode on December 4. 

A three-month action plan focussing on seven core issues has been proposed for colleges in the district that are part of the ‘Campuses of Kozhikode’ project of the district administration.

The issues to be addressed are waste management, well-being of the marginalised, awareness on drug abuse, women and child development, disaster management, financial literacy and e-literacy, and mental and physical health. This follows a ‘Students’ Conclave’ held at the district collectorate on December 4, Monday. Student coordinators of the project in colleges attended the event.

The action plan envisages a study on waste management system on campuses, engagement with Haritha Karma Sena volunteers, establishment of green clubs, and conduct of cleanliness drives. There are also plans to adopt a colony of marginalised people and hold awareness events on substance abuse, self-defence workshops for female students, and disaster management and first-aid awareness workshops for students, among others. Campuses of Kozhikode was launched a couple of years ago to involve college students in social work.

Opening Monday’s conclave, District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh said that Campuses of Kozhikode would coordinate social activities on various campuses for better results. The event discussed the projects to be implemented to address problems faced by the district. Issues such as empowerment of differently-abled population, waste management, hygiene awareness, and awareness campaigns on substance abuse were taken up by experts in the field. The Department of Social Justice, Suchitwa Mission, and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan were among the organisers.

Colleges honoured

Meanwhile, awards for college units that excelled in implementing the project in 2022-23 academic year were given away at the event. Little Flower Institute of Social Sciences and Health (LISSAH), Kaithapoyil, won the award for the best socially responsible educational institution. Al-Irshad Arts and Science College, Omassery, and VKHMO Women’s College, Mukkom, were honoured for their intervention for the well-being of the marginalised. Providence Women’s College was given the award for excellence in waste management.

Alphonsa College, Thiruvambady, was honoured for its intervention in disaster management and legal awareness, Government Homeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode, for its work in promoting mental and physical health, and JDT Islam College of Nursing, Kozhikode, for its activities in promoting mental and physical health.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / universities and colleges / social issues (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.