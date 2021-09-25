Three MCFs in Kozhikode to be developed into model stations

Haritha Karma Sena members segregating solid waste at the material collection facility at Eravathukunnu.

MCFs at Puthur, Eravathukunnu, and West Hill will have green zones around them

Even as the Kozhikode Corporation is planning to launch its Green Protocol, a model code for sustainable development of the city, on October 2, the civic body is facing challenges from several localities with respect to opening material collection facilities (MCFs).

Health standing committee chairperson S. Jayasree said the authorities had encountered severe opposition from local people at Rahman Bazaar, where the corporation had earlier planned to open an MCF. “People are apprehensive about MCFs thanks to their experience with Njeliyanparamba. We cannot blame them. All that we can do is to convince them that the MCFs will not lead to another Njeliyanparamba,” she added.

The corporation’s waste dumping yard at Njeliyanparamba had caused severe environmental damage and health issues to local residents. It later gave rise to protests. Despite converting the yard into a waste management plant, the stench remains.

The corporation plans to develop the three MCFs that were recently opened at Puthur, Eravathukunnu, and West Hill into model MCFs that could be an answer to sceptics who oppose MCFs. “The three MCFs will be maintained in a scientific manner and will have beautiful premises with green zones around them. They will be quite clean too,” Ms. Jayasree said.

Meanwhile, Haritha Karma Sena (HKM) members who have been chosen to manage the MCFs are undergoing training at Vadakara. Incidentally, the Vadakara HKM is known for its efficiency and has won several awards for the municipality, which is considered as one of the cleanest urban local bodies in the State.

“We plan to open several MCFs henceforth as part of ensuring proper solid waste management. Hence, it is important to convince the public of their need and how scientifically they are managed,” Ms. Jayasree added.